Mumbai: Court denies bail to producer arrested for ‘stabbing actor’

In his bail application, the accused had claimed that the assault was a “concocted story” due to his “genuine attempt to gain back the confidence” of the actor.

The Dindoshi sessions court on Wednesday rejected the bail application of a 32-year-old producer arrested in October for allegedly stabbing a television actor with a knife multiple times. Versova police had arrested Yogesh Mahipal Singh on charges including Section 307 (attempt to murder) and 354D (stalking) of the Indian Penal Code after an FIR was registered against him for stabbing the actor on her abdomen, hand and back on October 25.

In his bail application, the accused had claimed that the assault was a “concocted story” due to his “genuine attempt to gain back the confidence” of the actor. The accused had claimed that he was in a relationship with the actor. The woman had said in her statement to the police that he had asked her to marry him and when she refused, he had begun stalking her.

The prosecution opposed the bail application by Singh stating that the investigation in the case is still in progress. It was submitted that on the day of the incident, Singh had pulled out a knife and tried to slash the actor’s face. She sustained injuries while trying to shield herself, the prosecution said. Singh had fled from the spot after the incident and was arrested three days later from Vasai, the police told the court. Singh had said that he was admitted to a hospital after he met with an accident and was arrested mid-treatment.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd