‘Life of common man will be unsafe’: Mumbai court denies bail to accused in robbery near CSMT railway station

A sessions court in Mumbai Monday denied bail to a man accused of robbery near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus railway station observing that the “life of the common man will be unsafe” if he were to get bail.

According to the case details, the victim in the case works at a pan shop in the Fort area of South Mumbai. On July 25, he missed the last train for his home in the northern suburbs of Mumbai and had to stay at a friend’s home. Suburban train services in Mumbai are halted between 1 am and 4 am.

He woke up early to take the first train home when services resumed. While walking towards the CSMT station, two motorists accosted him. The accused first made gestures at the victim and then one of them alighted and assaulted him with a knife. He sustained injuries on his palm, wrist and left eye. One of the accused forcibly took Rs 2,000 from the victim’s pocket and another snatched his bag and phone before fleeing.

“It has to be noted that the way in which the incident took place in the early morning clearly demonstrates that life in Mumbai is not safe due to such people. There was absolutely no mistake on the part of the victim who was simply proceeding towards the CST station but unfortunately met with the said incident. He was stabbed and injured which is serious,” the court said while rejecting bail to one of the accused, Sachin Swami.

“If an applicant is released on bail, the life of the common man will be unsafe,” the court observed.

The court further said that the accused were booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections of robbery which have a maximum punishment of life imprisonment and an investigation was in progress.