Mumbai court denies bail to two arrested for duping woman of Rs 1.20 lakh in cyber fraud

A sessions court in Mumbai has rejected the bail plea of two men booked and arrested for an alleged cybercrime cheating a woman of Rs 1.20 lakh.

The N M Joshi Marg police arrested Delhi residents Manish Mathur and Pankaj Lakda on charges of cheating after receiving a complaint from a woman that she had lost the amount in three different transactions in the alleged fraud.

The complainant said that she had received a call from a woman claiming to be from a public bank. The caller obtained the complainant’s CVV number (of the ATM card) and a one-time password (OTP) from her phone under the pretext of cancelling the insurance on her credit card.

The two accused claimed that they were falsely implicated as the caller was a woman. The police claimed that the debited money was credited to the accounts of the two and investigation is still on.