Mumbai court rejects Chanda Kochhar, husband Deepak, Venugopal Dhoot’s pleas seeking home food, mattress in jail

A special court in Mumbai on Thursday rejected a plea filed by former ICICI Bank MD and CEO Chanda Kochhar seeking home food, a chair, and a mattress in Byculla women’s jail, where she is currently lodged.

The court also rejected a similar plea filed by her husband Deepak Kochhar, who is lodged in Arthur Road jail. It has directed jail authorities to provide them with food in accordance with their medical condition after consulting the medical officers of the respective prisons.

Co-accused in the ICICI bank loan fraud case, Videocon’s Venugopal Dhoot’s plea seeking home food was also rejected by the court. It further rejected a plea filed by him claiming that his arrest by the CBI was illegal.

Chanda’s lawyer said she was “extremely frail” with ailments, including vertigo and hyperlipidemia. He said the Byculla jail hospital records had confirmed vertigo and pain in her knees and sought a chair for her. He said Deepak Kochhar had undergone knee surgery.

Last week, a special court permitted Kochhar, Deepak, and Dhoot access to home food, medicines, and other items including a chair, bed, and mattress while they were in CBI custody.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on December 23 had arrested Chanda and Deepak Kochhar for allegedly cheating ICICI Bank of Rs 1,730 crore until March 2012. Dhoot was arrested three days later. The trio is in judicial custody till January 10.

The bank and Chanda Kochhar have been under regulatory scrutiny after The Indian Express first reported on March 29, 2018, that Dhoot provided crores of rupees to a firm he had set up with Deepak Kochhar and two relatives six months after his own firm got a Rs 3,250 crore loan from ICICI Bank in 2012.