Mumbai court cancels proclamation declaring Param Bir Singh absconding in extortion case

A magistrate court on Thursday cancelled the proclamation order against former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh that had declared him an absconding accused in connection with an extortion case initially registered at Goregaon police station, which was later transferred to the Mumbai police crime branch.

Singh had approached the magistrate court against a November 17 order that allowed an application by the city police seeking to declare him an absconding accused in connection with an extortion case.

The state government, through special public prosecutor Shekhar Jagtap, sought the dismissal of Param Bir Singh’s application and said that he had been very well aware of the present FIR and proceedings against him, had intentionally and wilfully absconded as well as concealed himself from the court and the investigation agency.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate S B Bhajipale passed the order on Thursday. The reasoned order is likely to be made available in due course.

The case relates to a complaint filed by Bimal Agarwal, a hotelier and civic contractor, based on which the Goregaon police had booked Singh along with Riyaz Bhati, Vinay Singh, Sumit Singh and Alpesh Patel, and the now dismissed Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze.

Agarwal had alleged that Param Bir, along with Waze, currently in jail for his alleged involvement in the Ambani house bomb scare and Mansukh Hiran murder case, extorted cash and valuables worth Rs 11.92 lakh from him. The case was initially registered at the Goregaon police station on charges of extortion, criminal conspiracy and common intention, following which it was transferred to Crime Branch Unit XI.

Following the proclamation order on November 17, the written proclamation was issued and notices were pasted outside Singh’s known addresses and printed in newspapers, directing him to appear before the investigating officer within 30 days, failing which the police could initiate the process for attachment of Singh’s properties.

Apart from Singh, the police had also sought to declare co-accused Vinay Singh and Bhati as absconding. The court had earlier issued a non-bailable warrant against the three accused besides allowing an application declaring the three as absconding accused.

Days after he was granted protection from arrest by the Supreme Court, Param Bir Singh appeared before the Crime Branch in Mumbai on November 25 in connection with the said extortion case.

Singh, in his application, referred to the Supreme Court order and sought a stay on the lower court order permitting the police to declare him a ‘proclaimed offender’ and issue a non-bailable warrant against him.

Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court on Wednesday set aside a written proclamation on November 18 by a magistrate court, declaring Vinay Singh, co-accused of Param Bir Singh in the extortion case.

The high court, after hearing advocate Aniket Nikam for Vinay Singh, had said that the proclamation published on November 18, required the applicant Vinay Singh to appear at a specified place “within 30 days,” thus, the period specified was not in accordance with the provisions of Section 82 of the CrPC,” which stipulates the court may require the accused to appear at a specified date and a specified time, “not less than 30 days from the date of publication of such proclamation.”