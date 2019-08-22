Mumbai: Court cancels NBW issued against rape victim for non-appearance

A SESSIONS court on Wednesday cancelled a non-bailable warrant issued against a rape victim earlier this month for non-appearance during the trial.

The victim, who was sexually assaulted in the Saki Naka police chowki by a policeman in 2015, appeared before the court Wednesday. She told the court that since she was unwell, she was not present in the court during previous hearings. The court cancelled the warrant on condition that she remains present before it during the next hearing scheduled next week.

The 33-year-old had appeared before the court in February for her examination-in-chief by special public prosecutor Vidya Kasle. A bailable warrant was sought by the prosecution after the victim did not appear before it on subsequent hearings and failed to submit medical papers as proof for her absence. After the bailable warrant was issued and the victim remained absent, a non-bailable warrant was issued.

In 2015, the victim, a model by profession, and her friend were apprehended by persons claiming to be police officers in Saki Naka area. The two were allegedly taken in a vehicle and were pressured to pay money claiming that they would be booked for engaging in prostitution.

The victim was subsequently taken to the police chowki where accused, an assistant police inspector sexually abused her. So far, 12 witnesses have deposed in the case.