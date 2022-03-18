Mumbai court grants BJP MLC Pravin Darekar protection from arrest till March 21 in bank fraud case

A Mumbai court granted interim protection from arrest to BJP MLC Pravin Darekar till Monday in a bank fraud case.

A complaint was filed against Darekar at MRA Marg police station this year on allegations that he had registered himself as a labourer with a labour cooperative society to get elected as a director of the Mumbai District Cooperative Bank. He was booked under charges of cheating and forgery under the Indian Penal Code. The police claim that losses were caused to the bank.

Apprehending arrest, Darekar had approached the court with an anticipatory bail plea stating that he had not committed any offence. He had also submitted that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had registered a complaint in 2015 based on the same offence but filed a closure report after investigation. He also submitted that he is ready to cooperate with the investigating agency.

Darekar in his plea had said that he had become a member of the society in 1997 through proper means, when he was not a public representative and stayed in a slum.

Special Judge R K Rokade said the police had not filed a reply to his anticipatory bail plea contending that the plea was submitted with a short notice. The court granted interim relief to Darekar with directions to the police that he shall be released in the event of arrest on executing a personal bond of Rs 25,000. The court will hear the plea on Monday.