Mumbai court asks Centre to hand over documents in 10 days to govt

A magistrate’s court on Tuesday allowed an application by the Maharashtra government seeking documents from the Union Home ministry in connection with the documents leak case.

Allowing the plea, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate S B Bhajipale directed the Union Home secretary to handover the pen drive and documents sought by the Maharashtra government within 10 days.

In October, the Maharashtra government had filed a miscellaneous application seeking documents for the probe being conducted by the Mumbai cyber police under the Officials Secret Act. The police have filed an FIR against unidentified persons followed by a complaint by the State Intelligence Department to probe the alleged leak of confidential documents and phone tapping.

Special Public Prosecutor Ajay Misar had submitted before the court that former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had in an interview in March said that he submitted the documents — related to the alleged corruption in transfers of police officers — to the Union Home secretary. The application sought access to these documents.