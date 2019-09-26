Mumbai court allows terror convict’s plea, says can’t convict him in another case

ALLOWING HIS plea which claimed that he had faced trial for the same offence twice, a sessions court on Wednesday said that it cannot convict or sentence terror accused and Mumbai serial train blasts convict, Mohammed Ali, in a separate case registered against him for carrying out unlawful activities and being part of banned terror outfit Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI).

Advertising

Ali was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2015 for his role in the serial train blasts of 2006. Among the charges he was convicted for were sections 10 and 13 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for being a member of an unlawful association and for unlawful activities.

Ali, however, was then facing trial on these two charges in a separate case, with allegations that he had undergone training in Pakistan in 2003.

Last month, a day before the judgment, Ali had moved the plea stating that being tried for the same offence subsequent to being convicted is a violation of his constitutional right, which safeguards a person from being prosecuted and punished for the same offence more than once. Allowing Ali’s plea, the sessions court said that while he is found guilty, “since this court has observed that accused no. 3 (Ali) cannot be convicted, in view of the order passed… (allowing his plea)… no sentence is imposed upon him…”

Advertising

In the second case filed in 2007, the Mumbai Police Crime Branch had claimed that its officers had received information that members of SIMI were likely to carry out unlawful activities during the Ganesh festival. Based on this, Shabbir Rehmatullah, who passed away pending trial, and Nafis Ahmed were arrested from Malegaon and Govandi respectively.

Ali, who was in custody for the blasts case, was also named as an accused allegedly for undergoing training in Pakistan in 2003 at the instance of Indian Mujahideen founder Riyaz Bhatkal.

Through his lawyer, Sharif Shaikh, Ali filed a plea claiming that there are “undistinguishable circumstances” in both the cases and that its facts were identical. Shaikh had argued that the Crime Branch had filed two cases, though the facts were the same, in a bid to ensure that the accused remains in custody.

Ali had claimed both cases had relied on his alleged confession in the blasts case that he had received training in Pakistan and that two witnesses who deposed in the blasts case had also deposed in the present case. Ali’s co-accused Ahmad was found guilty under Section 10 of UAPA for unlawful association. The court sentenced him to simple imprisonment for the period he has already undergone.