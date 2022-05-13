Mumbai court allows NCP minister Nawab Malik to undergo treatment at private hospital

A special court in Mumbai on Friday allowed NCP minister Nawab Malik to be taken to a private hospital for treatment after a report was submitted by the state-run JJ Hospital that certain tests required for his treatment were not available at the hospital.

The detailed order of the court is yet to be released. The court had last week directed that Malik be taken to JJ Hospital for tests and further treatment as required.

On Friday, Malik’s lawyers as well as the counsel for the Enforcement Directorate (ED) told the court that over the past week, Malik was taken to JJ Hospital and Sion Hospital for tests but was not admitted despite the court’s order.

Malik’s lawyer said that instead of being taken from one hospital to another, he should be admitted and made to undergo all required tests and treatment required. He also submitted that he will bear the expenses of the treatment and police escorts required to guard him.

The NCP minister, arrested by the ED in a money laundering case, had filed an interim bail plea for six weeks and sought permission to be referred to a private hospital for surgery.