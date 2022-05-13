scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, May 13, 2022
Must Read

Mumbai court allows NCP minister Nawab Malik to undergo treatment at private hospital

On Friday, Nawab Malik's lawyers told the special court that over the past week, he was taken to JJ Hospital and Sion Hospital for tests but was not admitted despite the court's order.

By: Express News Serivce | Mumbai |
May 13, 2022 2:22:30 pm
NCP, Nawab Malik, Mumbai, Mumbai news, Indian express, Indian express news, Mumbai latest newsNCP Minister Nawab Malik (File)

A special court in Mumbai on Friday allowed NCP minister Nawab Malik to be taken to a private hospital for treatment after a report was submitted by the state-run JJ Hospital that certain tests required for his treatment were not available at the hospital.

The detailed order of the court is yet to be released. The court had last week directed that Malik be taken to JJ Hospital for tests and further treatment as required.

On Friday, Malik’s lawyers as well as the counsel for the Enforcement Directorate (ED) told the court that over the past week, Malik was taken to JJ Hospital and Sion Hospital for tests but was not admitted despite the court’s order.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Malik’s lawyer said that instead of being taken from one hospital to another, he should be admitted and made to undergo all required tests and treatment required. He also submitted that he will bear the expenses of the treatment and police escorts required to guard him.

More from Mumbai

Best of Express Premium

Explained: The cause and effect of rising inflationPremium
Explained: The cause and effect of rising inflation
PM Modi’s personal equation with Xi resolved many crises: Ajit DovalPremium
PM Modi’s personal equation with Xi resolved many crises: Ajit Doval
Explained: For 5th-time Sri Lanka PM Ranil Wickremesinghe, political and ...Premium
Explained: For 5th-time Sri Lanka PM Ranil Wickremesinghe, political and ...
Inflation, rate hike, falling markets: what nowPremium
Inflation, rate hike, falling markets: what now
More Premium Stories >>

The NCP minister, arrested by the ED in a money laundering case, had filed an interim bail plea for six weeks and sought permission to be referred to a private hospital for surgery.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 13: Latest News

Advertisement