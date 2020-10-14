Mumbai: Court allows four more couples to adopt rescued children

The court directed municipal authorities to issue birth certificates of the children in the names of their adoptive parents after the appeal period is over. (Representational)

A CITY civil court has allowed the adoption petitions of four couples permitting them to become adoptive parents of children rescued last year by the Mumbai police.

The police had claimed they had busted an inter-state child trafficking racket where six children were allegedly bought from biological parents and sold to couples looking to adopt. The adoptive parents were booked by the police along with other accused part of the alleged racket including nurses, IVF clinic employees, claiming that they had taken custody of the children without following legal adoption procedure.

Last week, a Delhi-based couple was allowed by the court to adopt one of the six boys rescued by the police. On Tuesday, the court allowed the adoption petitions filed by lawyer Siddharth Jagushte on behalf of the four couples — one based in Mumbai, two in Thane and one in Delhi — to adopt four boys aged between 19 months to six years. The court directed municipal authorities to issue birth certificates of the children in the names of their adoptive parents after the appeal period is over.

It also directed that the respective social security cells regularly depute a woman constable to the couples’ homes to ensure that the children are being looked after properly till the criminal proceedings in the case are completed. The children have been lodged in an adoption centre since last year. The Child Welfare Committee had earlier refused to grant temporary or permanent custody to the six couples stating that criminal proceedings are pending against them. The couples had submitted that they were victims too and were made to believe by the other accused that all requisite adoption processes were done.

The adoption proceedings of the sixth rescued child are pending as the biological mother of the child has also sought a claim on him. A plea is also pending before the Bombay High Court by the adoptive parents seeking to quash the FIRs registered against them

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd