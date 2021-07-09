Mumbai: Court allows ED to interrogate Sachin Waze in Deshmukh graft case

A special court on Thursday allowed an application filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seeking access to dismissed Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze, lodged in Taloja Central Jail in connection with a corruption case lodged against former state home minister Anil

Deshmukh and others.

The ED had earlier this week sought to question Waze to confront him with recorded statements and verify facts revealed in the probe so far. The court allowed the central agency access to Waze for three days.

The ED has alleged that Waze collected Rs 4.7 crore from bar owners between December 2020 and February 2021, allegedly on the instructions of Deshmukh through his staffers.

Previously, the CBI had on two occasions sought to question Waze in connection with its probe on charges of corruption against Deshmukh and others.