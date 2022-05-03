scorecardresearch
Monday, May 02, 2022
Mumbai: Court adjourns decision in Rana couple’s bail hearing

The Rana couple was arrested April 23 in connection with their announcement to recite Hanuman Chalisa at private residence of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
May 3, 2022 3:14:02 am
MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana. (Express File)

MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana will spend two more days in jail after a special court adjourned a decision on their bail application to Wednesday. The Rana couple was arrested April 23 in connection with their announcement to recite Hanuman Chalisa at private residence of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Presiding over the court for trial of criminal cases against MPs and MLAs, special Judge R N Rokade had reserved the order on Saturday after hearing both sides.

The court said Monday it could not pass a detailed order on the bail applications as it was hearing other cases. It adjourned the hearing to Wednesday since Tuesday is a public holiday due to Eid.

In their bail applications, the Rana couple, which has been booked on charges including sedition, had said that their announcement was withdrawn before their arrest and it was only made to enlist public support without any intention to cause violence.

The Mumbai Police opposed the plea stating that they had tried to create public disorder.

