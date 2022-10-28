Mumbai: Court acquits man booked for employing minor boy in firm

A SESSIONS court, in a recent order, acquitted a 40-year-old man booked for employing a 14-year-old in his garment unit, observing that neither the child nor his parents were examined by the police.

The accused was booked under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act and Child Labour Prohibition Act and under sections of the IPC pertaining to human trafficking.

The Dharavi police had raided the garment unit claiming that its owner had employed children. They found a boy stitching buttons. Saluddin Bagwan, the alleged owner of the unit, was booked. His lawyer submitted that the police were not accompanied by a labour officer as required under law.

“…the necessity of the labour officer while carrying out such a raid has not been disputed by the learned APP (assistant public prosecutor). So, it has to be held that the action on the part of the (investigating officer) of carrying out the raid without assistance and presence of labour officer was not legal,” the court held.

It added that there was no proof by the police on the age of the child nor were his parents examined.

The court also said that there was no proof of Bagwan being the owner of the unit. “Nothing is on record to show that the accused was either paying to the child, or any amount that was being paid to the child was appropriated by the accused for his own purpose. Furthermore, no evidence has come on record to show that the accused was exploiting the child or forcibly taking the work from him,” the court said.