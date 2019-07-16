Mumbai court acquits doctor in 2014 rape case, cites lack of evidence

A 49-year-old doctor booked for raping a minor in 2014 was on Monday acquitted by a special court, citing insufficient evidence. The doctor, who owns a nursing home, was booked for rape after a 17-year-old girl accused him of taking objectionable photos, blackmailing her into meeting him and later forcing himself on her.

The doctor had filed a counter-complaint against the girl, claiming that after his arrest, her family had attempted to extort Rs 5 lakh from him. Based on his complaint, in 2016, a sessions court had ordered police to file a complaint. The case is pending.

According to the girl’s deposition before the court, her aunt worked in the nursing home owned by the accused. She knew him as she would go to drop her aunt’s tiffin at the nursing home. She told the court that in September 2014, she had stomach pain and had gone to him for a check-up.

She alleged that the accused took objectional photographs and later blackmailed her into meeting him by threatening to upload the photos on social media. She further claimed that on September 5, when she went to meet the accused in Thane, he gave her a drink that made her fall unconscious. She told the court the accused had forced himself on her.

Among the witnesses who deposed were the caretaker and watchman of the forest area where the alleged rape took place. Both witnesses identified the accused and said he was with a woman.

However, defence lawyer Prakash Salsingikar said the doctor had given the girl a lift that day, but the alleged rape had never taken place. The lawyer also pointed out that the victim had in her statement said she was locked in the car and unable to raise an alarm, whereas the witnesses had said that they made both the accused and the victim alight in order to remove the car from the mud.