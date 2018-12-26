Mumbai: Court acquits 11 for sarpanch’s murder in 2014, says evidence fabricated

The sessions court in Thane acquitted 11 men last week, accused of murdering their village sarpanch in 2014. Sessions Judge P P Jadhav pulled up the police for fixing the accused’s names in the case and ‘creating evidence’ against them.

The case — murder of Mangesh Patil, sarpanch of the group gram panchayat of Khamlaba Village, Bhiwandi taluka, on June 28, 2014. As per police claims, the murder conspiracy was hatched by a local villager Vaibhav Patil, allegedly angered by the panchayat’s refusal to give ownership of a piece of forest land to him.

According to the prosecution, on June 27, 2014, Vaibhav verbally abused senior gram panchayat officials for their alleged inaction. Resultingly, Mangesh lodged a complaint against him at Padgha police station.

When Vaibhav came to know about the complaint, he took his fellow accused to Mangesh’s residence, to intimidate him. The prosecution alleged that the accused threatened to break the sarpanch’s bones and gouge his eyes out. Mangesh lodged another police complaint after the men left.

The next day, June 28, 11 men allegedly accosted Mangesh, while he was buying groceries at the village market. Mangesh’s brother Ujwal Patil, was in an autorickshaw just metres behind. The prosecution stated that the men hit Mangesh with iron rods and stones. They fled when Ujwal came to his brother’s rescue. Mangesh was declared dead after being admitted to a hospital.

However, during the course of the trial, an independent witness in the gram panchayat, deposed before court that Vaibhav did not have any pending application regarding transfer of ownership of forest land. Judge Jadhav also ruled that the prosecution had failed to establish that the men had conspired together to act on their threat.

The Judge also expressed dismay at the manner the evidence was collected. He doubted the authenticity of the seizure of a gold chain, allegedly belonging to an accused, more than 12 hours later from a crime scene that was not secured by police.

The Judge blamed the police for shoddy work in filing seizure reports of clothes and mobile phones, allegedly disposed by the accused after the crime.

The investigating officer also deposed that Vaibhav was at Padgha police station at the time of the crime and was not named as an assailant in the FIR. The police also did not provide any evidence to show that the murder was result of the accused not getting the forest land.

“From the evidence on record it seems that the investigating officer has first fixed names of accused and thereafter attempted to create evidence to establish their involvement in the crime. The entire investigation is faulty and appears to be based upon ill-advice or is politically motivated,” ruled Judge Jadhav.