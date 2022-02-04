Mumbai: Couple held for GST evasion of Rs 12 crore

The anti-evasion wing of Central Good and Services Tax (CGST) in Thane arrested a couple, who are owners of a city-based firm, for alleged tax evasion of Rs 12.23 crore on Thursday.

The 50-year-old man and his 48-year-old wife have been sent to judicial custody for 14 days. If proven guilty, the accused is liable to face imprisonment of up to five years and a fine.

The tax authority, in a statement, said a probe into Datalink, a manpower service provider, had found that the company had collected GST from its clients but not deposited it with the government for over a year, in violation of the provisions of the CGST Act 2017.

“The two partners of the firm, who happen to be husband (50 years) and wife (48 years), were arrested under Section 69 of CGST Act 2017 for contravention of Section 132(d) of CGST Act 2017,” said a statement issued by the department.

According to the tax authority, the Thane zone of the CGST has detected tax evasion of Rs 1,023 crore, recovered Rs 17 crore and arrested six people in separate cases in the last five months.