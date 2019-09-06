Mumbai: Couple held at airport with 2 kg hashish

A couple planning to fly to Qatar were apprehended at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Thursday with 2 kg hashish in their luggage, said officials.

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel noticed suspicious images while scanning two suitcases during the pre-embarkation security check at 5.50 am. They checked the bags physically and noticed unusual bumps. After tearing the bags open, CISF found two packets wrapped in carbon foil in each suitcase.

The personnel handed over the packets to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which confirmed they contained hashish and valued the seizure at Rs 20 lakh. The CISF handed over the couple, Tarique Irfan Inayatullah Mansoori and Zahira Mansoori, to the NCB.