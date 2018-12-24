Mumbai: Couple dies as container truck rams into car at Kharghar

A couple died after a speeding container truck rammed into their car at Kharghar on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Ankit Chugh(35), an IT engineer, and his wife Sanjana Chugh(32), both residents of Bengaluru. Their children, Samarth (7) and Sathi (5) were also in the vehicle and were grievously injured.

“The family was coming back from Bangalore to Kharghar, to attend a family function. Near Poorna point, a speeding container truck rammed headlong into the vehicle, damaging it severely,” said an officer.

The truck driver fled from the spot, police said.

As the car was crushed from the impact, it had to be cut to extract the passengers.

“The car was being driven by Ankit, his wife Sanjana was on the front seat. Both of them were rushed to the hospital but were declared dead,” the officer said.

The children were rushed to MGM hospital in Kamothe. “Doctors at the hospital said that they are out of danger and recovering,” added the officer.

A case was lodged against the truck driver for rash driving and causing death by negligence. Investigation is still on.