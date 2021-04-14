Mumbai couple convicted in drug case in Qatar to return home today

Following this, the NCB got in touch with the authorities in Qatar and the family challenged the lower court order convicting the couple. Eventually, the couple was cleared of all charges.

Mumbai-based couple Oniba and Sharique Qureshi, who were sentenced to 10 years in jail in a drug case in Qatar in 2019, will return to the city on Wednesday with their minor daughter, said the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

They had been cleared of all charges after it came to light that a relative planted narcotics in their bag without their knowledge.

The couple was arrested at Hamad International Airport in July 2019 after Qatari authorities recovered 4.1 kg of hashish in their bag. It later came to light that Sharique’s aunt, Tabassum Qureshi, had used them to transport the drugs. The trip had in fact been sponsored by Tabassum, said the NCB.

At that time, while Sharique was employed with a Japanese company, Oniba had just learnt that she was pregnant. She delivered a girl, Aayat, in jail last February. Eventually, the couple’s family members approached the Indian Government, asking it to intervene in the matter.

Following this, the NCB got in touch with the authorities in Qatar and the family challenged the lower court order convicting the couple. Eventually, the couple was cleared of all charges.