Mumbai: Couple commits suicide due to prolonged illness

PROLONGED ILLNESS allegedly led a couple from Sion to commit suicide in the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

Advertising

The police said that while Vivek Kamble, who worked as a garment salesman, hanged himself, his wife Sarika committed suicide by consuming poison.

The Sion police has registered an accidental death report. Vivek was diagnosed with tuberculosis two years ago while last week, Sarika came to know that she was also suffering from the same disease, said police.

Vivek suffered from multi-drug resistant tuberculosis, which requires at least two years of treatment.

Advertising

He was undergoing treatment under the revised national tuberculosis controlled programme at KEM hospital, said a police officer.

The incident came to light at around 6 am on Wednesday, when Vivek’s younger brother Rajesh came home from work. “He kept on ringing the doorbell but no one answered. When he peeped inside the house from the window located next to the door, Rajesh could see Vivek hanging.

He informed the neighbours and asked the couple’s four-year-old son to open the door,” said an officer.

As Rajesh entered the house and untied his brother, he saw froth emerging from the mouth of Sarika, who was lying on the floor. The two were rushed to Sion hospital and the police were informed. The two were declared brought dead on arrival, said police.

Senior Inspector Lalita Gaikwad of Sion police said, “The investigation is in its preliminary stage. We have not recovered any suicide note but have learnt that the two were unwell for a long time.”