Mumbai couple booked for abetting suicide of 70-year-old aunt

A COUPLE has been booked for abetting the suicide of their 70-year-old aunt, who allegedly committed suicide by jumping into Sion lake on December 8. The brother of the deceased had filed a complaint with the police alleging she was mentally and physically harassed by the accused.

The police said the nephew had moved in with the woman and her husband some time ago. “Recently, he had admitted the husband to a rehab centre to cure him of his alcohol addiction. Soon after, the nephew’s wife also moved in to the house owned by the elderly couple,” an officer said.

On December 8, the woman left her residence around 9 am, the police said. “As she failed to return, the nephew called me and I, along with other family members, started looking for her. Around 1.30 pm, we got a call from the nephew that her body had been found at the Sion lake,” the brother has said in his statement to the police.

The postmortem examination revealed that she had drowned. A day later, the body was handed over to her

husband, who had by then brought home from the rehabilitation centre.

“After the cremation, the family members filed a police complaint against the nephew and his wife. They alleged the nephew was eyeing their property and was harassing the couple,” said the officer, adding that the brother has alleged the nephew refused to provide money for the woman’s treatment and that she was not provided enough food.

“He was also not letting us visit her,” the brother has claimed while alleging that the couple got the husband admitted to the addiction centre without enough reason, and in his absence, “tortured” the deceased.

Senior Inspector Lalita Gaikwad of Sion police said, “We are yet to arrest the suspects, as we are looking for evidence. We have summoned them to record their statements.”

