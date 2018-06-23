Mumbai: Couple, 11-year-old son found hanging

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

THREE MEMBERS of a family, including an 11-year-old boy, were found hanging at their residence in Machimar Chawl in Cuffe Parade on Friday. The deceased have been identified as Pravin Patel (40), his wife Reena (35) and son Prabhu. An officer said that based on the decomposition of the bodies, it appears that the trio had committed suicide on Thursday.

Police have found a suicide note in the one-room house mentioning several reasons on why they were taking the extreme step. The note, allegedly written by Pravin, spoke about the death of his daughter due to cancer and financial problems.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 1) Manoj Kumar Sharma said: “The family left behind a detailed suicide note. It mentions that the couple had lost their daughter to cancer a few months ago. The family also mentioned that it was facing financial problems and tired of being taunted by neighbours.

The local Cuffe Parade police station has registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in the matter. While the bodies have been sent for post-mortem to rule out foul play, viscera samples would be sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory to rule out poisoning.

“The family had been staying on rent for the past four years. When the door was found shut for over two days, the neighbours knocked but no one answered. Eventually, one neighbour alerted the house owner. At this point, the local residents broke the door open to find the three hanging in their one-room tenement,” the officer said.

“While Pravin worked as an electrician, the family was facing financial crisis for the past few months. They had taken money from people and had not been able to return it. As a result, several neighbours would taunt them.”

The officer added that the suicide note contained unlinked sentences. “At one place, it is written that they were committing suicide due to their daughter’s death. At another place, they said it was due to monetary problems.”

The police said while the neighbours knew that the daughter had been admitted to the hospital, no one knew that she had passed away. “We are checking if anyone had been harassing them, due to which they might have been pushed to take the extreme step,” the officer said.

