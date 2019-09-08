Mumbai: Counselling by cops save woman’s life

Counselling by police personnel on Saturday stopped a 42-year-old woman from committing suicide at her Andheri East residence.

The family of the woman, a homemaker who stays with her 18-year-old son in Gundavali, contacted the Mumbai Police Control Room around 6.30 am after she refused to come out of her room.

Senior Inspector Rajesh Koli of Andheri East police said the woman is undergoing treatment for a mental condition. “She locked herself in her room around 1 am on Saturday and threatened to jump off her eighth-floor balcony if her relatives tried to force their way into her room,” he added.

When the family’s attempts to convince the woman failed, they called the police.

Koli said his officers took more than an hour to get the woman out of the room. “We kept talking to her to distract her. Eventually, we were able to break open the lock of her room and persuade her to not jump.”

The woman has been admitted to the trauma care centre in Jogeshwari East.