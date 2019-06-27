Mumbai: Corporators slam BMC for blacklisting 243 SHGs for ‘hoarding midday meal ration’

Corporators have condemned the BMC’s decision to blacklist 243 women-run self-help groups (SHGs) for allegedly hoarding ration, supplied to them for running the midday meal (MDM) scheme in civic schools.

On Wednesday, a delegation of the SHGs and corporators met Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar and urged him to withdraw the order blacklisting the SHGs. Shiv Sena corporator Sanjay Ghadi also raised the issue in the standing committee meeting.

The BMC had appointed 250 SHGs to supply MDMs in schools run by the civic body. In December 2018, the civic body had conducted raids on the houses and godowns of these organisations and found excess stock of grains. Subsequently, the civic body had issued show-cause notices to the SHGs and last week blacklisted 243 of them.

“There are 250 groups and the civic body has blacklisted 243 women SHGs. The civic body has also blacklisted groups that were not given any contracts to supply MDMs. By doing so, the civic administration wants to stop these groups from bidding and make way for other companies. The action (order to blacklist the firms) should be withdrawn as it has several discrepancies. How can all of them be found”guilty?” Ghadi said.

As per rules, after a company is blacklisted, it cannot take part in any further bidding process.

During a meeting with Mayor, standing committee chairman Yashwant Jadhav directed the civic administration to submit a detailed reply in the matter. According to the officials, Ghadi and some corporators also met Municipal Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi, who assured to review the order.

The civic body, meanwhile, has floated tenders on June 21 for appointing new groups for supplying grains.