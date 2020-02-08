Mumbai: Corporators seek review of hawking zones in residential areas

After a five-year-long exercise, the BMC had finalised names of 15,000 hawkers who will be allotted pitches on 1,366 roads in all the 24 administrative wards. After a five-year-long exercise, the BMC had finalised names of 15,000 hawkers who will be allotted pitches on 1,366 roads in all the 24 administrative wards.

Even as the BMC has initiated allotment of pitches to 15,000 eligible hawkers, several corporators Friday sought a review of the hawking zones earmarked in residential areas.

Corporators said they were not taken into confidence before the list of hawkers was finalised, with Shiv Sena corporator and Leader of the House, Vishakha Raut, alleging that despite a provision in the law that hawkers should be allotted space in natural market areas, the BMC had allotted pitches in residential areas.

A pitch is an area of 1×1 square metre that will be drawn for hawkers to sit to do their business.

“…In Dadar, while many roads did not have a single hawker till now, some will have hawkers now. This will create conflict between hawkers and residents. The BMC has taken this decision without taking us into confidence,” Raut said at a Standing Committee meeting.

Opposition leader Ravi Raja demanded that a detailed presentation and special meeting on the issue. Standing Committee chairman Yashwant Jadhav has directed the civic administration to submit a presentation in the matter at its next meeting.

