Mumbai: Corporators across party lines raise water shortage issue

Ahead of the BMC elections, likely to be held next year, corporators across party lines questioned the administration over water shortage in various parts of Mumbai, despite dams being filled to full capacity. The corporators also questioned the disparity in water distribution.

Opposition party corporators alleged that water supply in some areas was purposely being tampered with to ruin the image of the corporator in that ward.

Congress corporator and opposition party leader Ravi Raja, who raised the issue, said that in areas of Sion Koliwada there have been water-related problems since October 16.

“I was initially told that the water issue would be resolved before Diwali but nothing has happened so far. It feels like someone is deliberately tampering with the water supply in my area,” said Raja, alleging that local engineers in F North tampered with the water supply after he raised the issue.

Education committee chairman and Shiv Sena corporator Sandhya Doshi said that her phone was filled with messages from people over water supply problems in her ward in Borivali.

BJP’s nominated corporator Bhalchandra Shirsat pointed out that while the corporators were raising a pressing issue, there were no concerned authorities from the hydraulic department to make a note of these grievances and work on them.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Sanjeev Kumar, who was present at the meeting, said that while he did not have specific details about the water problem in Ravi Raja’s ward, he admitted that the water situation was good in the lakes. The civic committee meeting was adjourned over the issue.