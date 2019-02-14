Mumbai: Corporators oppose proposal of Rs 54 lakh to install steel garbage bins

Corporators have raised their objections over the civic body’s proposal to purchase stainless steel garbage bins at the cost of Rs 9,450 each. They alleged that these bins usually get stolen or overflow with trash.

Advertising

“Why is the civic body adamant to get these stainless steel bins back? We have seen in the past that they are stolen and sold off. They’re perforated, which is also of no great use,” said Ravi Raja, group leader, Congress.

In the standing committee meeting on Wednesday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation had put forth a proposal to purchase 560 stainless steel bins for over Rs 9,000 each. While the proposal met with stiff resistance and sharp criticism, it was still passed by the Shiv Sena-led panel. The BMC will incur an expenditure of Rs 54 lakh to install these bins.

Under the central government’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and in a bid to promote waste segregation, the BMC will install 560 stainless steel garbage units in the city. Each unit will have two bins for wet and dry waste.

Advertising

One unit will be installed every 50 metres in commercial areas and each bin will have a capacity of 40 litres. The new bins will be installed in areas with high footfall.