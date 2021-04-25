Mumbai: Corporator apologises for threatening doctors at Borivali hospital

Sandhya Doshi had been a corporator for two terms from NCP and joined the Shiv Sena in 2016.

SHIV SENA corporator and BMC Education Committee chairperson Sandhya Doshi on Saturday apologised to doctors of the BMC-run Bhagwati Hospital in Borivali, after a video of her threatening the doctors went viral on social media, prompting the staff of the medical facility to threaten mass resignation.

A corporator from Gorai, Borivali West, Doshi was elected the education committee chairperson for second time in April.

In the video shot on April 20, Doshi can be heard saying: “The doctor misbehaved with a patient who is my relative. That’s why I came here. Listen, I can make 10 hospitals and doctors like this. Doctors should be taught manners and can’t talk like stupid (with patient). Can they talk like this?”

Doctors and healthcare staff later put out a video alleging that Doshi had threatened to blacken their face for making the video viral.

“Doshi madam misbehaved with our staff. Also, she threatened that since her video was made viral, she will blacken our face. She warned female doctors that she will not let their marriage happen. You are threatening doctors. We are constantly under stress and many of our doctors are Covid positive. We are working in additional pressure,” said Siddharth, a doctor, in the video.

“The incident at Bhagwati Hospital was unfortunate. My intention for visiting the hospital was to admit a patient who was not getting a bed. If my behaviour has hurt doctors and other staff then I am apologising for that,” said Doshi in her statement.

Doshi had been a corporator for two terms from NCP and joined the Shiv Sena in 2016.

BJP leader and member of the Education Committee Pratik Karpe, meanwhile, wrote a letter to municipal commissioner IS Chahal seeking action against Doshi for using “such a language against healthcare staff who are under constant pressure.”

Dr Shantaram Kawade, superintendent of the hospital, said, “The incident happened three days ago and I tried to sort out the concerns of the doctors the very same day. There is shortage of doctors and we are trying to appoint more. We are trying to increase their support system. The same day, they agreed to return to work and the treatment of patients was not hampered.”