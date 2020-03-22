Follow Us:
Sunday, March 22, 2020
COVID19

63-year-old man dies due to coronavirus, second death in Mumbai

The man was suffering from diabetes, high blood pressure and ischemic heart disease. He developed acute respiratory distress syndrome and was put on ventilator support, officials said.

Written by Tabassum Barnagarwala | Mumbai | Updated: March 22, 2020 12:45:25 pm
coronavirus, coronavirus india, coronavirus mumbai, coronavirus mumbai death, mumbai city news Six people have died across the country so far due to coronavirus.

A 63-year-old man, who was admitted in HN Reliance hospital on March 19 with suspected symptoms of flu and later tested positive for Covid-19, passed away late on Saturday night. The patient had recently travelled to Surat but had no foreign travel history or contact with any known traveller.

This is the second coronavirus death in Mumbai. Across India, five people have died so far due to the viral infection.

The man was suffering from diabetes, high blood pressure and ischemic heart disease. He developed acute respiratory distress syndrome and was put on ventilator support, officials said.

Confirming his death, Dr Daksha Shah, deputy executive health officer, BMC, said, “He tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday. His sample had come from private hospital.”

Last week, a 64 year old, first admitted in Hinduja hospital after his trip to Dubai, passed away in Kasturba hospital after testing positive and getting transferred to the infectious disease hospital.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 22: Latest News

Advertisement