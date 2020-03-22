63-year-old man dies due to coronavirus, second death in Mumbai

Six people have died across the country so far due to coronavirus. Six people have died across the country so far due to coronavirus.

A 63-year-old man, who was admitted in HN Reliance hospital on March 19 with suspected symptoms of flu and later tested positive for Covid-19, passed away late on Saturday night. The patient had recently travelled to Surat but had no foreign travel history or contact with any known traveller.

This is the second coronavirus death in Mumbai. Across India, five people have died so far due to the viral infection.

The man was suffering from diabetes, high blood pressure and ischemic heart disease. He developed acute respiratory distress syndrome and was put on ventilator support, officials said.

Confirming his death, Dr Daksha Shah, deputy executive health officer, BMC, said, “He tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday. His sample had come from private hospital.”

Last week, a 64 year old, first admitted in Hinduja hospital after his trip to Dubai, passed away in Kasturba hospital after testing positive and getting transferred to the infectious disease hospital.

