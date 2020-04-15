Coronavirus: Woman tests positive, allegedly hangs self at Mumbai hospital

At the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Nair Hospital. (Express Photo/File) At the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Nair Hospital. (Express Photo/File)

Coronavirus (COVID-19): A 29-year-old woman who tested positive for Covid-19 allegedly committed suicide at Nair hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday. The police said the woman was admitted in ward number 25. She went to the washroom at around 3.45 am and hanged herself with the help of a dupatta.

According to police officials, the woman is a resident of Worli and was suffering from asthma.

“She was admitted in Nair hospital on Monday, following which she tested positive yesterday,” An officer from Agripada police station said.

A senior doctor from the hospital said they suspect she might have been suffering from depression.

The Agripada Police has registered a case of accidental death.

Don’t miss these articles on Coronavirus from the Explained section:

‣ How coronavirus attacks, step by step

‣ Mask or no mask? Why the guidance has been shifting

‣ Besides a face cover, should I wear gloves when I go outdoors?

‣ How the Agra, Bhilwara and Pathanamthitta Covid-19 containment models differ

‣ Can coronavirus damage your brain?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd