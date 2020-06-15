Over 300 babies born to Covid positive mothers at BMC-run Nair hospital

As on Sunday morning, 306 babies, including triplets and a pair of twins, have been born at the hospital. (Representational) As on Sunday morning, 306 babies, including triplets and a pair of twins, have been born at the hospital. (Representational)

The BMC-run Nair hospital on Saturday night witnessed 300th baby being born to women infected with Covid-19.

The hospital at Mumbai Central has been converted into an exclusive Covid-19 facility. Since April 14, it had been catering to not only to pregnant women but also other patients transferred from far-off suburbs after they tested positive.

As on Sunday morning, 306 babies, including triplets and a pair of twins, have been born at the hospital.

Ten babies, who are tested 24 hours after birth, have tested positive for Covid-19.

“There are no cases of intrauterine mother-to-child transmission. But there is a possibility that after birth, the baby may contract the infection after coming in contact with the mother. As per protocol, the baby and the mother are tested before they are discharged and only those who test negative are allowed to go,” said Dr Sushma Malik, head of paediatrics. So far, 245 mothers have been discharged from the hospital.

While Covid-19 infected mothers are allowed to be with the babies and breastfeed them, they are asked to maintain strict hand and respiratory hygiene.

As many as 113 deliveries were carried out through C-section, while rest were normal deliveries. In the exclusive ward for mothers, 75 healthcare staffers, including ward boys and nurses, are at work.

