Mumbai records over 100 Covid deaths on second consecutive day, toll 3,561

The state’s recovery rate stands at 50.04 per cent, while its fatality rate is 4.67 per cent. (Representational) The state’s recovery rate stands at 50.04 per cent, while its fatality rate is 4.67 per cent. (Representational)

For the second consecutive day, Mumbai recorded over 100 deaths due to the novel coronavirus. On Saturday, 136 people succumbed to the infection, which also the highest single-day toll in the city since the first death was registered on March 17. The total death toll in Mumbai now stands at 3,561. On Friday, too, the city had registered 114 deaths.

With over 1,000 new cases reported Saturday, the number of positive cases in the financial capital stands at 65,329.

The total Covid-19 cases recorded across Maharashtra, meanwhile, went up to 1,28,205 with 3,874 new cases recorded on the day. The state’s toll stands at 5,984.

A total of 1,380 patients were discharged Saturday taking the total number of patients to have recovered from the disease to 64,153. As on Saturday, there are 58,054 active cases in the state. The state’s recovery rate stands at 50.04 per cent, while its fatality rate is 4.67 per cent.

Of the total 160 deaths recorded on the day, Mumbai saw the highest fatality at 136, followed by Jalgaon at 10, Aurangabad 6, Pune 5, and one each in Solapur, Jalna and Beed.

