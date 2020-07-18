Coronavirus cases nearing one lakh-mark in Mumbai, state records 8,308 new cases

According to state officials, 300 people afflicted by the virus have, however, been labelled as non-Covid deaths. (Representational) According to state officials, 300 people afflicted by the virus have, however, been labelled as non-Covid deaths. (Representational)

Mumbai on Friday recorded 1,214 new Covid-19 cases taking its total count to 99,164. With 70 per cent of those infected recovered, Mumbai, however, has one of the best discharge rates in the state.

So far, 69,340 patients have recovered from the contagious disease in the city, which almost triple the number of current active infection cases — 23,948. With 8,308 new cases, Maharashtra’s total patient count on Friday stood at 2,92,589. The state’s total toll due to the virus stands at 11,452, with 258 deaths registered on the day.

According to state officials, 300 people afflicted by the virus have, however, been labelled as non-Covid deaths.

Of the 258 deaths recorded Friday, Mumbai accounted for 62, while Navi Mumbai and Kalyan Dombivali recorded 14 each, Bhiwandi 12, Vasai Virar 11, Thane 9, Mira Bhayander 5, and one each in Ulhasnagar, Palghar, and Panvel.

Nashik city and rural areas reported at least 25 deaths due to Covid-19 taking its total toll to 268. Pimpri Chinchwad, which is seeing a spike in deaths and cases, recorded 17 deaths and 564 new cases on Friday. Its total toll is 176 and 9,014 cases.

On Friday, at least 885 suspected Covid-19 patients were admitted at various centres across Mumbai.

With cases spreading to newer areas within the city, Mumbai now has 700 containment zones in slums and chawls, and as many as 6,003 sealed buildings. As opposed to April and May, when most cases were confined to chawls and slums, Mumbai is now seeing cases in residential society and high-rises. Civic officials say the quarantine gloom has got to citizens and several are leaving home even without emergency.

Nagpur records highest single-day coronavirus toll

On Friday, five more persons succumbed to the disease in Nagpur, the highest single-day toll due to the coronavirus in the district.

The total toll in the district now stands at 45. Vidarbha, Amravati, Yavatmal and Washim districts witnessed one death each on Friday, taking the overall death toll in the region to 237, with the highest number of deaths, 99, being recorded in Akola district.

Amravati has the third highest death toll of 38, followed by Buldhana (20), Yavatmal (18), Washim (8), Wardha (3), Gondia (3), Bhandara (2) and Gadchiroli (1). Chandrapur has reported no Covid-19 deaths till date.

The region’s death rate, at about 2.8 per cent, is much lower than that of the state.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd