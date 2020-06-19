BMC allocates eight hospitals to treat only non-Covid cases

In addition, 26 maternity homes have been reserved for non-Covid treatment. (File) In addition, 26 maternity homes have been reserved for non-Covid treatment. (File)

Bracing itself for the spread of water-borne diseases during monsoon, BMC has allocated eight of its hospitals to treat only non-Covid cases and handle the bulk of monsoon-related ailments expected to surge by the end of June.

At least 8,000 beds have been reserved in these hospitals to handle seasonal diseases like leptospirosis, dengue, malaria, typhoid, gastroenteritis and cholera.

Public health experts said they usually notice a surge in fever and viral infections three to four weeks after monsoon arrives. Malaria cases in Mumbai typically start rising by July and dengue cases by August. Leptospirosis cases become common once waterlogging is noticed in parts of the city.

Also, at least 150 BMC-run dispensaries will now start focusing on monsoon-related illnesses. While hospitals like Rajawadi and Jogeshwari Trauma will remain exclusive Covid-19 facilities, other hospitals have been asked to admit all kinds of patients.

“Some hospitals that do not exclusively cater to non-Covid patients may still get undiagnosed Covid-19 patients. We have asked them to keep separate facilities for Covid-19 patients,” said Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner.

In addition, 26 maternity homes have been reserved for non-Covid treatment. “They will have a separate section for male patients suffering from monsoon-related diseases,” Kakani said.

Of the 12,000 beds that BMC-run hospitals have, 4,000 have been reserved for Covid-19 patients. Nair hospital will remain a dedicated Covid-19 hospital, and KEM and Sion have been asked to admit all kinds of patients. A senior doctor at KEM hospital said a separate building or floor will be allocated for non-Covid patients.

