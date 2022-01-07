Mumbai Cordelia cruise ship: Last passenger allowed to disembark

The last passenger of the Cordelia luxury cruise ship was allowed to disembark on Thursday morning. In all, 205 passengers from the cruise have tested positive for Covid-19.

On Tuesday evening, 66 infected passengers onboard the ship had reached Mumbai from Goa. Of the remaining 1,827 onboard, 139 more passengers and crew tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday. BMC officials said most patients

were asymptomatic and allowed home quarantine.

Of the 139 who tested positive on Wednesday, 63 were crew members, nine from Mumbai and 67 from outside the city. After the ship anchored at Mumbai port, the BMC began testing all onboard, which continued till 5.30 am Wednesday.

While 41 who had tested positive on Tuesday were shifted to various hotel and civic-run quarantine facilities by Wednesday morning, the remaining were on board till late Wednesday.

The passengers who were allowed to go home will have to mandatory undergo home isolation for seven days and the BMC has stamped their hands.