Mumbai: Cop’s wife stabs 7-yr-old daughter to death, kills self

The wife of a Mumbai Police constable allegedly stabbed her seven-year-old daughter to death before committing suicide at her residence in Thane’s Badlapur on Wednesday night.

The deceased have been identified as Meenatai Patil and her daughter Kirtika. Meentai’s mother-in-law was at the residence at the time of the incident.

Senior Inspector of Badlapur police station, D V Deshmukh, said the incident took place around Wednesday midnight at Chirgaon in Badlapur township. The woman’s husband, a constable, had left the house in the evening for duty.

“After dinner, the woman went into her bedroom with her daughter while her mother-in-law and nephew slept in the hall… Later, the mother-in-law heard shouts from the bedroom, which was locked from inside. She tried to break open the door, but could not open it,” Deshmukh said.

Eventually, some neighbours broke open the bedroom door and found the seven-year-old girl lying dead with multiple stab wounds caused by a kitchen knife on her neck and abdomen. The mother was found lying near the child with injury marks on her neck. She was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared her brought dead on arrival, Deshmukh said.

The local police has registered a murder case against the mother and an accidental death report.

