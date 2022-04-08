Mumbai: Cops to send bikers without helmets for counselling

In a special drive against drivers who do not wear helmets, the Mumbai Traffic Police has started imposing fines through e-challans.

It would also start suspending license of such drivers for three months and send them for two-hour-long counselling sessions.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Headquarter and Central) Raj Tilak Roushan said, “In the last one month, we have fined over 75,000 bikers for driving without helmets.”

“We are going to massively crack down on such errant riders,” he added.

“The license of such riders will be suspended for three months. We are doing this with the help of the RTO,” he added.

Meanwhile, the traffic police have also started another drive as part of which officers visit schools and colleges to sensitise students on road accidents.