Mumbai cops roll back colour-coded sticker rule

THE MUMBAI police on Saturday withdrew its decision necessitating those involved in essential services to put colour-coded stickers on their vehicles. The decision was taken after the move meant to reduce traffic congestion, especially at city entry points, ended up creating confusion among citizens.

A notification was sent by deputy commissioner of police (operations) Chaitanya S to police stations across the city stating the decision has been rolled back.

Since April 18, Mumbai police had been taking action against those not using colour-coded stickers on their vehicles. Cases of people being fined despite using stickers were also reported. On Thursday, as many as 57 motorists were charged for violating the rule.

A brain-child of Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale, the rule required vehicles belonging to doctors, medical staff, ambulances and those engaged in supplying medical equipment to sport red stickers; vehicles transporting food, vegetables, fruits, groceries, dairy products, to have green stickers; and vehicles ferrying essential services employees such as civic officials, personnel of electricity, telephone department and the press to don yellow stickers.

Nagrale had also visited Dahisar and Mulund Toll ‘nakas’ and distributed stickers to be put on vehicles. However, several senior Maharashtra police officers and those in the government had doubts about the efficacy of the move.

The rule also led to confusion among citizens about what colour stickers were to be used for a particular activity as it was not clearly defined in instructions issued by the Commissioner. In addition, some shops had illegally started selling these stickers for a price.

In light of such issues, a decision was taken to discontinue the practice. Senior officers said now onwards, policemen present on the streets will ensure that no one apart from those involved in essential and emergency services take to the roads despite restrictions that have been put in place to beat the Covid-19 surge.