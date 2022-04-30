Mumbai cops rely on civil society groups to counter ‘communal narrative’

Three days prior to the May 3 deadline set by MNS chief Raj Thackeray for removal of loudspeakers from mosques, the Mumbai Police, to counter the “communal narrative”, is relying on civil society groups to send out a message that the common man is not interested in such issues.

To this end, Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey has organised an “advanced local management/peace committee” meeting at NCPA on Saturday evening, where at least 1,000 people, including prominent members of the civil society, mohalla committee and peace committee will speak on the issue.

Sources said that a slogan has also been prepared to counter the “communal narrative” that the Maha Vikas Aghadi government had accused the Opposition of spreading in light of the azaan controversy.

An official said, “Next week, there is Eid and also the deadline MNS had given to remove loudspeakers. While we have taken several measures to ensure that we are equipped to handle any law and order situation, we are also taking steps to counter the communal narrative that some are trying to peddle.”

“We want to let those trying to incite communal passions know that people no longer resonate with such issues. We felt it would be best if this message came from the people and hence, we have decided to invite members of the civil society and other prominent personalities to speak at the function on Saturday.”

The official further said that two persons each from the five police regions – north, south, central east and west – would speak on the need for peace in these turbulent times.

Another IPS officer said, “An attempt is being made to give the impression that there is deep discord between communities over issues like azaan being played on loudspeakers, which is not true at all. For the common man on the road, azaan or bhajans being played on loudspeakers is not an issue at all. They are more interested in development and improving their lives. We want to counter the fake narrative that use of loudspeakers is the most important issue of the day.”

Ever since he was appointed the police commissioner, Pandey has been interacting with advanced local managements (ALM). In his Facebook Live session on April 18, Pandey had emphasised the need for having strong ALMs in the city for effective communication with the police to resolve issues.