Mumbai: Cops recover 285 stolen mobile phones worth Rs 58.05 lakh

A special squad of cyber police retrieved 285 mobile phones worth Rs 58.05 lakhs stolen in Mumbai.

The phones were retrieved from various parts of the country including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Karnataka, and Gujarat. In one case, a mobile phone was traced to Dubai as well.

A special squad was formed to track the stolen phones as cases of mobile phone thefts are not usually prioritised by local police stations.

An officer said that using technical intelligence and other sources to look for the phones.

On Thursday morning, Milind Bharambe, Joint Commissioner of Police (crime) returned the retrieved phones to the owners. In some cases, tracing the actual owners is also a struggle, officials said.