Thursday, Oct 06, 2022

Mumbai: Cops record Kirit Somaiya’s statement over ‘attack’ by Shiv Sena workers

The alleged attack took place when Somaiya had visited the police station after the arrest of Amravati Parliamentarian Navneet Rana and her husband, MLA Ravi Rana, over the Hanuman Chalisa row.

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya arrives at the Khar police station. (Express photo by Amit Chakravarty)

The Khar police Thursday recorded the statement of BJP leader Kirit Somaiya in connection with the alleged attack on him outside the Khar police station on April 23 this year by Shiv Sena workers.

The police said Shiv Sena workers, who had gathered outside the police station, pelted Somaiya’s vehicle with stones and chappals while he was leaving the premises. Earlier, Somaiya had accused the police of not registering an FIR based on his complaint.

“The Mumbai police refused to register an FIR (based on my complaint). Around 70 to 80 Shiv Sena goondas tried to kill me and the (Uddhav) Thackeray government refused to take any action or register the FIR,” Somaiya had said.

Back then Khar police had arrested former mayors of Mumbai and Shiv Sena leader Vishwanath Mahadeshwar along with other Sena workers for the alleged attack. Mahadeshwar was later released on bail.

However, Somaiya alleged that his statements were not recorded properly by the Khar police and approached the Bombay high court. On September 30, the court allowed Somaiya to record his statements again with the Khar police.

After recording his statements, Somaiya tweeted, “Fake FIR was registered by Police under guidance of then Police Commissioner Shri Sanjay Pandey.Today Police registered my statement giving the facts. All those involved in the assault should be arrested & face strict action.” The police said no chargesheet has been filed in the case so far.

First published on: 06-10-2022 at 06:41:12 pm
