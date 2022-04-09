Mumbai cops probe Rs 7-crore ‘scam’ in maintenance of coastal patrolling boats

An offence has been lodged against three private companies — involved in the maintenance of government boats used by Mumbai Police — for their alleged role in a Rs 7.23 crore ‘scam’.

Police said some officials of these companies, in connivance with government officials, installed faulty engines in coastal patrolling boats used in Mumbai. According to the FIR, some government boats were handed over to these private companies for carrying out repair and maintenance. Instead of installing new engines in these boats, the private companies contracted for the work installed old and faulty engines instead.

Police said the companies cheated the government by submitting bills worth Rs 7.23 crore for “installation of new engines”.

Sunil Ramanand, inspector general of police (IT and transport), lodged the first information report in this case at the Chaturshringi police station on Wednesday. As the ‘scam’ took place in Mumbai, the case has been transferred to the Shivadi police station of Mumbai Police for further investigation.

A report in this matter has also been submitted to the state Anti-Corruption Bureau.