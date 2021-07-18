Mumbai: Cops prevent attack on businessman, one arrested

The police found a firearm and five live cartridges from his possession.

THE ANTI-EXTORTION Cell of the Mumbai crime branch Saturday claimed to have prevented a fatal attack on a south Mumbai-based businessman allegedly planned at the behest of gangster Dawood Ibrahim’s aide Fahim Machmach.

The police have arrested one Aniket Unawane (21) from Kalyan and seized a firearm from him in connection with the case.

Senior inspector of Anti-Extortion Cell Yogesh Chavan said that based on a tip-off that a person was on his way to eliminate a businessman, they tracked down Unawane and placed him under arrest. The police found a firearm and five live cartridges from his possession.

During interrogation, the police found that Unawane had been given the task to eliminate the businessman by Machmach. Police suspect that the victim may have refused to pay or heed Machmach’s threats and hence the alleged hit job was ordered by the Dawood aide.

Machmach, believed to be holed up in Karachi, allegedly takes orders directly from Dawood aide Chhota Shakeel.