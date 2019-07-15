Mumbai: Cops look for man who threatened to rape TV actor

The Mumbai Police is looking for a man who allegedly issued rape threats to a 26-year-old television actress. The actress, who has appeared in several television serials, told the police that an unknown person called her and threatened that he would come to her house with his friends and rape her.

It started with a threat message from an unknown number on March 5. She received the message on her WhatsApp but as the number was unknown, she blocked it, the police said.

On July 5, she found a missed call from the same number. When she called back to find out who had called, the caller allegedly told her, “I’m your lover and I will come to your house with my friends at night and rape you.”

The actress disconnected the call. According to the police, the accused called her repeatedly after that. As the calls did not stop, she urged the caller to stop, the police said. She also informed her parents. When the accused called the next day, her father answered. “The accused started abusing and threatening her father. A police case was subsequently registered,” a police officer said.

An FIR was registered under sections 509 (word, act or gesture intended to insult modesty of a woman), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of IPC. SI George Fernandes of Malad police station confirmed the case and said, “We have got the call data record and our investigation is in progress.”