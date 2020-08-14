Mumbai: Cops look for Major booked for rape

D N Nagar police Inspector Dyandev Kedar, who is investigating the case, said that after his plea was rejected by the court, the Major went missing. (Representational)

The Mumbai Police is on the lookout for an Army Major, whose anticipatory bail application in connection with a rape case filed against him was rejected by a court last week.

The accused, a 29-year-old Major posted in Nashik, is currently on leave and is likely to return to work after August 15. Currently, his phone is switched off and the police are trying to track down his location.

In the order rejecting his anticipatory bail plea, the Dindoshi sessions court had observed, “The statement given by the victim dated 14.07.2020 clearly shows the current accused is serving as Major in the Indian Army and made contact on the Internet and got intimacy with the victim. The statement reads that the present applicant/accused alleged to have… sexual intercourse with the complainant time and again under the pretext of the marriage wherein she got pregnant but present applicant/accused compelled her to abort the same and threatened to kill her.”

Maintaining that the “offences are serious”, the court said that a thorough investigation is needed. It added that the investigating officer has to seize the Major’s laptop and mobile phone, allegedly used in the crime, and the accused needs to be examined medically in police custody.

“… otherwise the case of the prosecution on merit would be affected and the right to investigate the accused by the investigation officer would be taken away if the accused is released on bail,” the court said.

D N Nagar police Inspector Dyandev Kedar, who is investigating the case, said that after his plea was rejected by the court, the Major went missing. “We have been looking for him. His phone is switched off,” he added.

“We have been told that his 20-day leave ends on August 15. The Army has told us that they will conduct an inquiry against him and then hand him over to us,” said Kedar.

An email with queries on the case sent to the Defence Public Relations Officer went unanswered. The Major, too, could not be reached for a comment.

In her complaint to the police, the woman had said that she met the Major on a dating website in August 2018. Last January, he proposed marriage to her and met her mother at their Mumbai residence. The mother agreed to the marriage, following which they kept on meeting and had sexual relations. Last September, she underwent an abortion.

On July 12, this year, when he told her that he wouldn’t marry her, the woman approached the police.

“It has been around a month since the FIR was registered. We hope he is arrested soon,” the woman said.

