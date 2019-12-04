Mumbai: Cops locate ‘abducted’ key witness in Wadala custodial death case

According to police, the case was registered after Vibhay, the brother of the deceased Vijay Singh, complaint about the mysterious disappearance of key witness Ankit Mishra. (Representational Image) According to police, the case was registered after Vibhay, the brother of the deceased Vijay Singh, complaint about the mysterious disappearance of key witness Ankit Mishra. (Representational Image)

Three days after a couple was booked for allegedly abducting the key witness in the Wadala Truck Terminal custodial death, Ankit Mishra, the Antop Hill police on Tuesday managed to locate him with his friends at Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh. According to police, the case was registered after Vibhay, the brother of the deceased Vijay Singh, complaint about the mysterious disappearance of Mishra.

Police said the complainant suspected the role of the couple — identified as Dashrat Devendra and Afrin Ali, both in their 20s — behind Mishra disappearance as they had been threatening the key witness to withdraw the case. The couple had allegedly fought with Vijay on October 28, following which he was taken to the police station, where he died after complaining of chest pain.

Vibhay in his statement to police said that on November 4, Mishra was with him at the Bombay High Court and since then, he couldn’t be found.

“…Vibhay came to the police station and lodged a case of abduction. During inquiry, we learnt that he is in Jaunpur with his friends, we even spoke to him,” said an investigator.

Vijay’s death sparked huge protest in Wadala as his family alleged that police failed to provide him medical facility when he complained of chest pain, which cost his life.

A case was registered against the couple and five policemen were suspended for negligence.

