Mumbai cops on lookout for lawyer whose Kolhapur farmhouse was used to prepare Mephedrone

The Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) of Mumbai Police Wednesday said they are on the lookout for a Mumbai-based lawyer whose Kolhapur farmhouse was used to allegedly prepare Mephedrone.

The ANC said that they have arrested two persons, including the caretaker of the Kolhapur farmhouse owned by lawyer Rajkumar Rajhuns.

DCP ANC Datta Nalawade said teams from the ANC, Kolhapur Police and Kolhapur Forensic Science Laboratory raided the place in the last three days. “The team seized 120 grams of Mephedrone and equipment and raw material worth Rs 2.35 crore used to manufacture the narcotic substance,” Nalawade said.

Following this, the team arrested the caretaker of the farmhouse identified as Nikhil Lohar. Nalawade said the raid followed the arrest of a drug peddler from Bandra identified as Christina Maglin alias Ayesha alias Simran on Saturday. An officer said that 50 gram of Mephedrone was found on her.

During her interrogation she told the ANC that she had procured the narcotic substance from the Kolhapur farmhouse following which, a raid was conducted. DCP Nalawade said they were looking for the lawyer and had also searched his Andheri office in the city.

The officer said that the accused had been using the farmhouse for Mephedrone production since last year. “He hails from Kolhapur and lives in Mumbai for his law practise. We suspect that he would get Mephedrone in his vehicle when he would come to the city from Kolhapur,” Nalawade said.

An officer said Rajhuns got in touch with Maglin after he had represented her in a case of cheating in Ghatkopar where she was a complainant. Since then, the duo was in touch with each other, the officer added. Lohan and Maglin are currently in ANC custody.