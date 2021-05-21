Mumbai Cop’s increment suspended for one year for having extramarital affair

The two subsequently started seeing each other, said police.

An assistant police inspector (API) posted with the Mumbai Police was recently penalised with his increment suspended for one year for allegedly befriending a woman on Facebook and subsequently having an extramarital relationship.

The order, which stated that Dhanraj Prabhale was punished by Additional Commissioner of Police Dnyaneshwar Chavan, added that the API – posted at Nagpada police station – befriended the woman last February. She had posted an advertisement in relation to her catering business. A source said Prabhale, who is married, told the woman that he could help in setting up her catering business. The two subsequently started seeing each other, said police.

The relationship, however, soured and the woman complained to Prabhale’s superiors claiming that she has been exploited. A departmental inquiry was initiated against Prabhale, in which he was found guilty of indiscipline and his actions were deemed to have shown the police department in a bad light. As punishment, the department decided to suspend his increment for one year.

“This is considered to be a huge punishment, as it has an impact on promotion of police personnel. The officer will also not be eligible for medals like DG insignia in the future,” an officer said.