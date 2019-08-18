Mumbai cops hunt for woman who duped job aspirant of Rs 1.5 lakh

A WOMAN, posing as an official from a job facilitating portal, has allegedly duped a 31-year-old man to the tune of Rs 1.5 lakh. The BKC police said that in July, the fraudster, while posing as an official from the job portal, had tricked the youth into believing that she was refunding his membership fees of Rs 1,600. Instead, he ended up losing Rs 1.5 lakh from his bank account.

In his statement to the police, the 31-year-old, who works as an assistant manager in a private company, has stated that on July 31, he received a call from an alleged executive from the job portal, offering to return his membership fees. As the portal did not live up to his expectations, he decided to take the refund.

“He was told that he will have to send the portal a token amount of Rs 10, following which the refund process will begin,” said an officer. The woman went on to send him a link, asking him to upload his details. The police said that the link was of a phishing website.

As the complainant entered his personal bank account details, the fraudsters got access to his account. “As the transaction failed the first time, the woman again called him and asked for his debit card details. Following this, two one time passwords (OTP) were generated on his cellphone number, which the youth gave away to her. Soon, Rs 1.5 lakh was transferred from his account in two transactions,” said an officer.

The complainant then called his bank and blocked his debit card. Later, he filed a police complaint. “We have lodged an FIR. We will investigate the case on the basis of on technical evidence. Though the number used by the accused is registered in Uttar Pradesh, we cannot say for sure if the fraudster is operating from there. We are also trying to find out how she got the complainant’s number,” said an officer.